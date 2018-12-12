BravePicks 2018 – THE DEAD DAISIES' Burn It Down #19
December 12, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
19) THE DEAD DAISIES – Burn It Down (Spitfire / SPV)
“Not that we were going for anything… but all the stuff we listen to, all that great classic stuff from the late ‘60s and ‘70s: Zeppelin, Sabbath, Beatles, Grand Funk. That’s where our heads are at, and I think it translated pretty cool,” said vocalist John Corabi in a feature with BW scribe Aaron Small. That’s the perfect description of the Daisies’ album, Burn It Down. Masterfully done hard rock with those classic rock tendencies mixing catching choruses, throwback sounds, and memorable riffs in this all-star group. Besides the former Mötley Crüe singer, The Dead Daisies boasts a lineup of guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), and guitarist David Lowry (Red Phoenix, Mink). Get the fire started as Burn It Down rightfully takes its place at #19 in our countdown.
Burn It Down is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of '70s rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, Burn It Down will do just that: burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.
Recorded in Nashville, TN with Marti Frederiksen at the helm, the band finished Burn It Down - their fourth album - in December, with Anthony Focx once again handling the mix and mastering legend Howie Weinberg adding his magic.
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19) THE DEAD DAISIES - Burn It Down (Spitfire / SPV)
20) MELIAH RAGE - Idol Hands (Metal On Metal)
21) ALICE IN CHAINS - Rainier Fog (BMG)
22) HIGH ON FIRE - Electric Messiah (eOne)
23) MAMMOTH GRINDER - Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)
24) ICARUS WITCH - Goodbye Cruel World (Cleopatra)
25) UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)