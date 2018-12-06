BravePicks 2018 – UNLEASHED's The Hunt For White Christ #25
December 6, 2018, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
25) UNLEASHED – The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
The hunt rages on! The Swedish death metal masters Unleashed have been on a tear and the madness hasn’t stopped with The Hunt For White Christ. It’s a vicious romp of blistering death metal and continues the story line of the World Of Odalheim and their Midgard warriors; a story conceived by Johnny Hedlund. Nothing unlucky about the band’s 13th full-length album as everything turns up aces with this stomper of a record.
Hedlund about The Hunt For White Christ: "On our way towards the bands 30th anniversary in 2019, comes the release of our 13th full length album, The Hunt For White Christ. The band is very much looking forward to meeting our Warriors all over the World on tours and festivals to hear your comments on the new album. And make no mistake, Odalheim will be ours! Let the hunt begin. Hail Odin!"
The album was recorded in the spring of 2018 at Chrome Studios, and does not simply mark the Swedes' 13th full-length album: it also solidifies the bands impact on history, paving the way to their 30th anniversary in 2019. Three decades of metal onslaught, and they have neither lost their bite, nor their love for pure death metal mayhem.
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
25) UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)