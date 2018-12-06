BravePicks 2018 – UNLEASHED's The Hunt For White Christ #25

The hunt rages on! The Swedish death metal masters Unleashed have been on a tear and the madness hasn’t stopped with The Hunt For White Christ. It’s a vicious romp of blistering death metal and continues the story line of the World Of Odalheim and their Midgard warriors; a story conceived by Johnny Hedlund. Nothing unlucky about the band’s 13th full-length album as everything turns up aces with this stomper of a record.

Hedlund about The Hunt For White Christ: "On our way towards the bands 30th anniversary in 2019, comes the release of our 13th full length album, The Hunt For White Christ. The band is very much looking forward to meeting our Warriors all over the World on tours and festivals to hear your comments on the new album. And make no mistake, Odalheim will be ours! Let the hunt begin. Hail Odin!"

The album was recorded in the spring of 2018 at Chrome Studios, and does not simply mark the Swedes' 13th full-length album: it also solidifies the bands impact on history, paving the way to their 30th anniversary in 2019. Three decades of metal onslaught, and they have neither lost their bite, nor their love for pure death metal mayhem.