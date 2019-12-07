BravePicks 2019 - BEAST IN BLACK's From Hell With Love #25
December 7, 2019, an hour ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
25) BEAST IN BLACK – From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)
Screaming with vengeance; Beast In Black roars in at the #25 spot with their second full-length album From Hell With Love. Formed in 2017 by Anton Kabanen after an ugly split with Battle Beast, this beast dressed in black is fronted by the ear-splitting sounds of Yannis Papadopoulos and is a well-spring of power metal, AOR, and ‘80s pop, and a sprinkle of glam metal. This trip to hell is full of bounce, catchiness, memorable moments, and rightfully earns its spot on the countdown.
In his review, scribe Rich Catino wrote, “What happens when you combine early 2000’s power metal from Edguy and HammerFall, with Nightwish, and ‘80s AOR rock like Survivor, Giuffria, and Icon (Night Of The Crime)? - It’s a Beast In Black. Finland, and all the Scandinavian, and European, countries really love their '80s AOR hard rock and glam metal bands, evident by their summer festival lineups. So it’s understandable how these Fins channeled such retro sounds and melodies for album number two From Hell With Love.”
Catino concluded that these boys “Very well could be the next big thing.”
BravePicks 2019 Top 30
26) D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
27) IDLE HANDS - Mana (Eisenwald)
28) HELL FIRE - Mania (Riding Easy)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)