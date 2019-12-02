BravePicks 2019 - MEMORIAM's Requiem For Mankind #30
December 2, 2019, 20 minutes ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)
You know it’s a good sign when you’ve got the legendary artist Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Suffocation) lighting his hellfires and members of British death metal royalty raging their personal war against humanity! Little more than one year has passed since album the The Silent Vigil was released, but there’s no standing still in the Memoriam camp as their death metal armoury rolls forward! Their third studio album, Requiem For Mankind, which was released in June, features Bolt Thrower singer Karl Willetts and ex-drummer Andy Whale, alongside former Benediction bassist Frank Healy (rounded off by guitarist Scott Fairfax of Cerebral Fix fame). Plain and simple, Memoriam could easily fill that empty void where Bolt Thrower once stood and it could be seen as a tribute to the legend that haven’t officially called it a day. But that’s a tale for another day.
Memoriam commented on the release: "Well here we are with our third album Requiem For Mankind. On our previous albums we have experimented with different musical and vocal styles which have finally got us to the here and now with what we think is the definitive Memoriam album. It's death metal, it's all we know, it feels like the previous albums were a build up to this one. We finally have all the right ingredients in one place. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Onwards!"
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
