BravePicks 2019 - MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST's Revelation #15

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

15) MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Revelation (Nuclear Blast)

After the resurrection comes the revelation. And so it is with guitar god Michael Schenker bringing back his disciples under the Michael Schenker Fest moniker and their second album, Revelation. Featuring his former singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley, and Doogie White, Schenker paints a virtuosic heavy rock that enables each voice to shine with memorable moments and some jaw-dropping guitar playing. The Revelation has been promised and Schenker delivered on all fronts earning the Fest the #15 spot on our countdown! Schenker commented on the artwork on the basis of Revelation stating: "It is a fantastic artwork and a great cover. A picture tells all! The album title and cover concept express things that have happened in my past as well as what is still happening at the present. It’s about passion and purity versus greed and corruption. There is much to say. It’s about time I let people know about some of this…" "Based on the fun that we had recording Resurrection, the success of the album and the surrounding tours we undertook that were just fantastic, I was deeply inspired to make a start on writing new songs for a new Michael Schenker Fest album," says Schenker and explains: "It is a step up from Resurrection with amazing input from all singers and all musicians - I could not ask for a better result. The songs are blazing, snappy, energetic, melodic and with drummers like Simon Phillips and Bodo Shopf we got amazing results. This time we even managed to record three great mid-tempo songs with all singers involved, singing their hearts out."