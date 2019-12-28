BravePicks 2019 - POSSESSED's Revelations Of Oblivion

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

4) POSSESSED – Revelations Of Oblivion (Nuclear Blast)

Perhaps no comeback was more anticipated than the return of death metal legends Possessed. Releasing two outstanding album in the ‘80s (Seven Churches, Beyond The Gates), it has taken the band 33 long years before a follow-up and finally Revelations Of Oblivion was poured from the cauldron unto the metal masses. With a lot of hype surrounding it, Possessed managed to meet and even exceed those expectations with blistering, hellish death metal and doesn’t miss a beat. The riffs are full of vigor and it’s no frills, no experiments, and all unrelenting force. Possessed retakes their mantle as the kings of death metal as Revelations Of Oblivion earns #4. As scribe Greg Pratt explained in his review: “And, luckily, it would appear that time has not worn down the edge here, Possessed screaming and raging from the get-go on Revelations Of Oblivion, the band playing at an appropriate tempo that approximates brisk death and Teutonic thrash, the songs no-frills death metal of the quality you're hoping for. “What is a bit of a surprise is the clarity that they're delivered with: I realize this is 2019, but this is Possessed; you just expect it to sound psychotic. But the sound is clear and hefty, this not at all sounding like the war metal album I thought it might and instead sounding like the professional DM album it is. Honestly, I could have used a bit less polish in the production and a bit more chaos. Not that it distracts me too much from the killer DM at hand here, which has a bit of variety to it, as well: on some songs, like ‘Omen’, the band slows down the pace a bit, while tracks like the killer ‘The Word’ show hints of melody (just hints, don't worry).