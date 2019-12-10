BravePicks 2019 - TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION's High In The Saddle #22
December 10, 2019, 2 hours ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
22) TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – High In The Saddle (eOne)
Grab your bottle of Jack and head to the Lone Star state with Texas Hippie Coalition’s rousing album of high-strung rock and metal in the vein of Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, with a sprinkle of Johnny Cash. High In The Saddle never gets too big for its britches as their sixth album holds memorable lyrical stylings from Big Dad Ritch and raucous, shoot em’ up rockers that leaves us in a dirty, rustled up mess! THC gallops into our countdown with this masterful album!
Big Dad Ritch elaborated on his lyrical musings in a BW feature story remarking, “I never write anything down. Actually, I’m writing these songs and singing them, and (producer) Bob Marlette is like, ‘Where is your notebook?’ I don’t have one. He says, ‘Where are you getting these lyrics from?’ Just out of my head. He goes, ‘Dude, you’ve got to write this stuff down!’ I don’t ever write it down. It’s just something I’ve done my whole life. I’m constantly sitting around trying to – my brain just will not shut down. I probably write a song a day, to tell you the truth; but I can only remember half of them.”
BravePicks 2019 Top 30
23) EXHUMED - Horror (Relapse)
24) DEATH ANGEL - Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)
25) BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)
26) D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
27) IDLE HANDS - Mana (Eisenwald)
28) HELL FIRE - Mania (Riding Easy)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)