BravePicks 2019 - TEXAS HIPPIE COALITIONS's High In The Saddle #22

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

22) TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION – High In The Saddle (eOne)