BravePicks 2020 - GREEN CARNATION's Leaves Of Yesteryear #30
December 2, 2020, an hour ago
If there was any year that music was a true saviour, it was 2020. The ultimate diversion, as the world sits in virtual stagnation waiting anxiously for a fix. We will keep it brief here with the COVID commentary. Let’s let the music speak for itself. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2020 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021? and Metal Predictions For 2021. Sadly no concerts. But all will be showcased come the New Year!
This virus can go to hell! Let’s let the Top 30 releases of 2020 rock your world!
BravePicks 2020
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season Of Mist)
After almost 10 years of total silence, Norwegian prog/avantgarde metal act, Green Carnation, announced their comeback to the international metal scene for the 15th anniversary of their cult classic, Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness, in 2016. After a successful comeback year with festival appearances and special shows both in Europe and North America, the Norwegians released their first album in 14 years, Leaves of Yesteryear, in May.
Green Carnation from Kristiansand, Norway, was founded as early as 1990. After founding member Tchort joined legends-to-be Emperor and continued in Satyricon and Einherjer, the band was laid to rest until their debut album, A Journey To The End Of The Night, came out in 2000. Following a period with lineup changes, 2001 marked the release of the bands epic Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness.
With their albums A Blessing In Disguise (2003) and The Quiet Offspring (2005), Green Carnation shifted towards a more rock orientated style, before they surprised everyone with the stripped-down record Acoustic Verses in 2006. What followed in the same year is perhaps one of the most spectacular DVD recordings metal history. The band played a show in the mountains, under a 30-meter-high dam. Only a year later, Green Carnation disbanded.
After the successful return in 2016, the band announced that they were going to record their first album in 14 years, in DUB Studio, with producer Endre Kirkesola (Abbath, In Vain and Solefald), who also produced Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness.
In his review, Mark Gromen wrote: So after 1.5 decades, what do we get? Four originals (although one is a 20th anniversary re-recording of massive length "My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death", off the debut, which did NOT feature the current vocalist) and a closing cover of Black Sabbath's "Solitude". Might seem like Chinese Democracy territory, in terms of "the wait", but together, the trio of totally new Carnation compositions are nearly as long as Slayer's entire Reign In Blood.
BravePicks 2020 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19)
20)
21)
22)
23)
24)
25)
26)
27)
28)
29)
30) GREEN CARNATION - Leaves of Yesteryear (Season of Mist)