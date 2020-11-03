BraveWords Looking For Podcasts And Radio Shows For Ultimate Heavy Metal Directory

BraveWords is building a list of hard rock/metal podcasts and radio shows. We want to share the love of those helping spread the word of metal! If you have a show - no matter how small or big - send us your information so we can build the ultimate directory.

Please fill out this form - it is very important that you include the name of the show, a link where fans can listen. And also include your email address if we might need to contact you (your email address will NOT be posted).

BraveWords… Where Metal Lives! 



