BraveWords Looking For Podcasts And Radio Shows For Ultimate Heavy Metal Directory
November 3, 2020, 38 minutes ago
BraveWords is building a list of hard rock/metal podcasts and radio shows. We want to share the love of those helping spread the word of metal! If you have a show - no matter how small or big - send us your information so we can build the ultimate directory.
Please fill out this form - it is very important that you include the name of the show, a link where fans can listen. And also include your email address if we might need to contact you (your email address will NOT be posted).
