BraveWords’ Martin Popoff Guest On BangerTV’s Lock Horns: Speed Metal Debate Streaming

Lock Horns: Speed Metal revisits the heyday of '80s metal to add a new branch to their metal family tree. Special guest host Daniel Dekay welcomes back guest journalist, author, and BraveWords’ own Martin Popoff to debate the most essential bands of this style.

Lock Horns is a weekly metal talk show that invites metal fans to participate in real time via social media and YouTube chat. Previous episodes have featured: Chris Adler from Lamb Of God, and debates on metal genres from Banger's infamous Heavy Metal Family Tree with Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats, Priya Panda and Daniel Dekay of Diemonds, Nick Sewell from Biblical and expert journalists from across the metal spectrum.