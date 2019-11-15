BraveWords Preview: CYHRA Fromtman JAKE E Talks Making Of New Album - "What I Was Focusing On Most Was To Make The Songs More Live Oriented"

Cyhra will release their sophomore album, No Halos In Hell, (today) November 15 via Nuclear Blast. BraveWords recently caught up with fromtman Jake E, whi discussed the difference between the new record and the band's 2017 debut, Letters To Myself.

Jake: "I did most of the basic songwriting for the album myself for this album, and the other guys came in after to add stuff after most of the songs were done. There are two or three songs where we did things the opposite, where Euge (Valovirta / guitars) had some ideas and I broke them down. When I was writing, I sat down and thought hard about what worked and what did not work on the first album, and I realized pretty quickly that the songs on Letters To Myself work really well when you're driving, but not all of them work when you're playing them live. What I was focusing on most for No Halos In Hell was to make the songs more live oriented, and I think that live-friendliness makes the songs more catchy. It brings them to another level."

"The best thing about this band is that everyone is playing for what is best for the song. It's not about 'I could do this lick here' or 'I wrote the song that goes within those chords' or 'I can play that faster.' We're a unit and everyone is striving to make the best songs we can, and that's amazing."

Cyhra have released a studio documentary, which can be viewed below.

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Cyhra has gone from being reminiscent of the duo's former bands to having a unique identity. In fact, No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box; coming out heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks that stay nailed to the brain for days, achieving maximum impact throughout. Fusing a relentless energy and heaviness the best way possible was Cyhra's main focus this time out. The addition of guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) as a full member has raised the creative process to a level where, according to Jake E, "Everyone is playing to the point of what is best for the song.” No Halos In Hell is one of those rare albums that defies being neatly placed in a genre box: delivering tunes that are both heavy and dynamic, the record is loaded with melodic vocal hooks and musical ear-worms.

Produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by the band's very own Jake E, the album is filled with 12 live-oriented songs, ensuring maximum catchiness.

No Halos In Hell will be available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download on November 15. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can pre-order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: