BraveWords Preview: NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Talks New Solo Album - "A Lot Of People Expected More Of A Straight Metal Album Like TAROT"

In a new BraveWords feature, Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala discusses his new solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart. Following is an excerpt from the discussion, with Hietala explaining why it doesn't sound like Nightwish or the band he launched with his brother Zachary in 1982, Tarot.

Hietala: "These are songs that I wrote on my own, but yeah, a lot of people expected more of a straight metal album like Tarot. This is where I was able to start totally on my own. I didn't have to worry about working with a band. This album became a melting pot of all my different musical ideas... sort of like a musical history lesson for people who are fans of what I do. I didn't make any conscious decisions to not make an album that sounds like Nightwish or Tarot. I knew the differences would be there anyway. I knew it would be diverse, I knew would would look for unorthodox ways of doing things in some places. It definitely falls into the category of prog rock. It's not mathematical prog; it's very melodic, it's more about the vibe and the atmospheres, combining modern sounds with old school concepts."

Hietala recently released a lyric video for the new single, "Runner Of The Railways", which can be viewed below. The album is out now via Nuclear Blast.

Order Pyre Of The Black Heart now on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl here, and watch the new clip below.

About the goal behind his solo album, Marko Hietala comments, "Well, let's put it this way: Nightwish is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware... What I mean is that when I was coming up with the musical thoughts for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits. So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I am listening to the final album by myself, I can say with my hand on my heart that I - or rather us - pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes eager listeners into a world of strong emotions and deep feelings!"

Hietala's voice has barely faded away, and he is already honouring his skillful band mates. "Even if Pyre Of The Black Heart is definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the song writing process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen - who is simply a wizard behind his set - completed the line-up like no other."

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

(Photo - Andrea Beckers)