BraveWords Teams Up With TRIUMPH’s RIK EMMETT To Giveaway Signed Simon & Patrick Acoustic Guitar

BraveWords has teamed up with former Triumph singer/guitarist Rik Emmett to giveaway a signed Simon & Patrick acoustic guitar. Enter here.

A description about the guitar: “With its warm and mellow tone, the Woodland Cedar is an honest and true acoustic guitar. With a Custom Polished finish and a select pressure tested solid top, its sound (as with all S&P models) will only get better the more the guitar is played overtime.”

Guitar specs:

Back & Sides: Red Wild Cherry

Top: Cedar (Select Pressure Tested Solid Top)

Fingerboard & Bridge: Rosewood

Finish: Semi-Gloss Custom Polished Finish

Tusq® nut & saddle by Graphtech

Emmett recently had his solo albums reissued digitally - Ten Invitations (1998), Swing Shift (1998), Raw Quartet (1999), Live At Berklee (2000), Handiwork (2003), Good Faith (2003), Strung-Out Troubadours (2006), Live At Hugh's Room (2007), Liberty Manifesto (2007), Push & Pull (2009) and Marco's Secret Songbook (2012).

Rik Emmett about the guitar being given away, "The guitar in my hand is a Godin Woodland Spruce: the one leaning on my leg is a Godin Woodland Cedar. I'm a bit partial to the Cedar, but that's just me.

“Godin is a Canadian company, which already makes them amazing, legendary and authentic. The S & P in their brand name refers to the two sons of founder Robert Godin, Simon and Patrick, and they are hands-on guys in the company.

“I find the Spruce top a bit brighter in tone, and the Cedar is a bit warmer. They have a high 'playability' factor: they are generous in tone and they speak with articulation. Plus, they are very attractive guitars, extremely high quality in terms of bang for the buck. They would make perfect companions at a Bonfire - or a Bonfire Session.

“I had no input whatsoever in design or build: but here's what the company says about them:

“The S&P Woodland models feature Select Pressure Tested Solid Tops in solid cedar or solid spruce, both offering excellent response and projection. The back and sides are made from a 3-way lamination of authentic hard wood . These back and sides, along with the solid tops, are finished with a Custom Polished Finish that will not impede the sound quality of the instrument, in comparison to a thick polyester finish that will muffle the true sound of the guitar. The comfort of the silver leaf maple necks in the Woodland series comes from the process of individually buffing and sanding each neck by hand. Found and harvested in North Eastern Quebec, Silver leaf maple is a wood similar to the density of mahogany but much less porous, which allows for it to be treated to an incredibly smooth finish.

“Delivering a sound and feel comparable to acoustic guitars twice their price, it’s easy to see and hear why the S&P Woodland series guitars have truly struck a “chord” with acoustic players the world over."

“One of coolest contests we’ve ever ran at BraveWords!” Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson exclaims. “Being a long-time Triumph fan, I can’t thank Rik and his team enough for providing such a treasured prize, which is a piece of Canadian hard rock history. We cater to so many musicians at the site who would love to cradle this beautiful guitar in their arms! So hurry up and enter before this contest ends!”