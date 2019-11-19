Brazil's DOCTOR PHEABES Unleash First-Ever North American Release, Army Of The Sun; "Rebel Riders" Music Video Streaming

2019 marks a new chapter for Eduardo Parrillo (vocals), Fernando Parrillo (guitar), Fabio Ressio (bass) and Paulo Ressio (drums) - who help comprise Doctor Pheabes - as their recently-released third album, Army Of The Sun, brings a melting pot of feelings. On one hand, the joy of the greatest challenge and the best production they’ve ever gone through with Bruno Agra and Kato Khandwala, but yet, on the other hand the death of the latter (Kato died in a motorcycle accident in 2018).

Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, the band’s latest offering offers up plenty of melodic rock that appears custom-made for US radio, complete with hooks and big choruses - including such standout tracks as “Here To Stay” and the title track. Additionally, “Better Off Alone” - the first single and certainly the most iconic composition of the record - brought new horizons to the group and opened doors for new fans. “Your Love Is Mine,” the second single, brings a dynamic outfit to the quartet and also a video clip starring strong women and successful sportswomen. And it just so happens that another one of the album’s top tracks, “Rebel Riders,” also has a music video (filmed in Los Angeles), which can be viewed below.

And the group praises Kato’s contribution to the Army Of The Sun album. “From this friendship it came up a fantastic album,” says Fernando. “We have improved a lot as musicians and songwriters, having a guy who is in Los Angeles making rock and roll his whole life ... the apprenticeship was gigantic, every musician should get through it.” Eduardo also regrets the passing of Kato. "He was a very nice guy, patient, intelligent, we spent months getting along, it was real friendship, there were incredible moments with him."

Having already released previous albums in their homeland, Doctor Pheabes has also shared the concert stage with some of the biggest bands and as part of the best-known festivals, including Monsters of Rock in 2013, opening act for Guns N 'Roses (2014), Black Sabbath (2016) and The Rolling Stones (2016); coming back to the Monsters of Rock in 2015, and performing at Lollapalooza in 2015 and 2017 and Rock in Rio in 2017.

"It was always a desire, but also a great responsibility, even more so with authorial music,” Fernando recalls. “And we had contact with some bands, we met all The Rolling Stones, for example.” Eduardo adds: "It was magical times, we never imagined we could go through it. There, on stage, you get that euphoria back when you were a teenager. Knowing Mick Jagger is a magical thing, seeing the idols we've listened to for a lifetime something unique."

The members of Doctor Pheabes show energy for more work, although they keep their feet on the ground. "It will be worth it; we just want to perform good gigs and people to enjoy it - anything else, is welcome," concludes Eduardo. The band is planning to expand its activities to the international market with this release.

Purchase or stream the new music here.

Tracklisting:

"Army Of The Sun"

"Better Off Alone"

"Rebel Riders"

"Here To Stay"

"Your Love Is Mine"

"Ask Of You"

"Find A Way"

"Back In Town"

"Stranded In Love"

"Let’s Go"

"Live Forever"

"Rebel Riders" video:

(Photo - Silmara Cuiffa)