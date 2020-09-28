Brazil's THE DAMNNATION Release Music Video For "Apocalypse" Single

The new Brazilian metal band, The Damnnation, have released a video for the single, "Apocalypse". The track is part of the Parasite EP, which will be released in November via Xaninho Discos.

"Apocalypse" brings a new and extremely heavy sound, a different style within the extreme metal being difficult to classify in just one specific genre. The single is available on all digital platforms.

The band also recently announced that they will be performing at the 7th Edition of the Roadie Crew Online Festival, which takes place on October 9 at 7.30 PM on the official Roadie Crew Youtube Channel.

The Damnnation is a female power trio that brings a versatile sound that mixes several strands of extreme metal. Three insane girls making metal without labels, aware and consistent with themes about depression, injustice and politics. With influences from Testament, Megadeth, Nervosa and Kreator.

The band started after guitarist Renata Petrelli (Marie Dolls, ex-Sinaya) and drummer Cynthia Tsai (Little Room, ex-Sinaya) decided to found a new band in early 2019, where they invited Camis Brandão, (Charlotte killed a guy ), to join forces and make a type of metal flexible and more organic, without clinging to stereotypes, putting all the good influences of the group and making new songs, with a unique sound and a lot of personality. With a focus on other projects, Cynthia and Camis leave the band, which now has Aline Dutchi (bassist) and Leonora Mölka (drummer).

Lineup:

Renata Petrelli (Vocal and Guitar)

Aline Dutchi (Bass and Vocal)

Leonora Mölka (Drums)

(Photo - Jessica Mar)