BRET MICHAELS Announces Exclusive Holiday After-Party In St. Charles, Illinois; Video Message Streaming

St. Charles, Illinois, get ready for an epic pre-holiday bash. Bret Michaels returns to the Arcada Theatre on Friday, December 22nd and very special after-party tickets are on-sale now here.

Says Team Bret: "What you’ll get: a meet & greet with Bret and professional photograph, a special commemorative laminate hand signed by Bret as access to the party, a special 5-song set featuring never before heard versions of songs like “Nothing To Lose”, “All I Ever Needed” and Bret’s new holiday jam “Jingle Bells” plus 2 surprise songs! Hurry as these tickets are of limited availability and are going fast! Secure yours today before they are gone!"

Whether you’re staying in or going out this year on New Year’s Eve, let Bret Michaels help you get the party started. Bret will be doing a special Stage it Performance and answering your questions at 7pm Eastern time on Dec 31st 2017. As with all Bret’s previous Stage It performances there will be great prizes and songs that you have never seen him perform.

Bret has raised more money this year than any other year with his Life Rocks Foundation and we want to go out even bigger. All money from this Stage It shows goes into Bret’s Life Rocks Foundation and right back into other charities including but not limited to those supporting such initiatives as Hurricane Harvey relief, veterans charities, animal rescue organizations and research for the cure for diabetes.

Limited tickets are available at this location, don't hesitate as it will sell out.

Highest bidder gets the guitar Bret is playing on this show. Second highest bidder gets the hat Bret wears during the show. Third highest bidder gets the shirt Bret is wearing during the show. All three winners will receive a free meet and greet for them and a guest at any upcoming Bret Michaels solo show.

Bret's complete solo itinerary can be found here.