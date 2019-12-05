BRET MICHAELS' Autobiography, Unbroken: My Life In Pictures & Stories, Available For Pre-Order

Coming in early 2020, Bret Michaels will release Bret Michaels Unbroken: My Life In Pictures & Stories which will feature select photos and stories collected over his 35+ year extraordinary career. The book is available for pre-order now at shopbretmichaels.com.

Stay tuned for additional information and updates. Ship date for the book is early 2020, specific date yet to be determined. Artwork / format and price subject to change.

The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums. The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities in the US where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium sized anthems.

“I love to host a great party,” Poison vocalist Bret Michaels told People correspondent Darlene Aderoju backstage shortly after the bands' officially announced the news. “Like if you come on the bus over the summer, it’s a party. I wanna make sure everyone’s having a great time, and I want people to have the time of their life at my party.”

On teaming up on stage, “I say we have to all come out one night and all do one song [together] at the end of the night and just make it insane,” he says. “I would do it every night, but if we get one night out of it I will be happy.”

Learn more at People.com.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 AM at www.LiveNation.com, check local listings for details. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 10 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, December 12 at 10 PM, local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

July

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

9 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

11 - Charlotte, NC - Bank Of America Stadium

14 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

15 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

19 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

13 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Pnc Park

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

20 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

22 - Washington DC - Nationals Park

23 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field

25 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

28 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

30 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

September

2 - Seattle, WA - T-mobile Park

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

* pre-sales begin December 16 with general on-sale December 20

(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)