BRET MICHAELS Encourages Fans To "Stand Strong And Rock On" While Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic; Video
March 27, 2020, 15 minutes ago
"It is so, so important, that all of you, all of you right now, stand strong and rock on and keep a positive attitude," says Poison singer Bret Michaels, offering encouragement to fans in dealing with the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Watch the video below:
Michaels recently uploaded the video below, featuring an acoustic performance of his solo track “All I Ever Needed”: