BRET MICHAELS Launches “Bandana Banana” Merch Items Following Appearance On The Masked Singer

Fans were speculating that Banana, competing on the latest season of American top-secret singing competition The Masked Singer, was in fact Poison singer Bret Michaels. It turns out they were right, as revealed on the show this week.

Since then, Michaels has added “Bandana Banana” merch items to his official website. Go to this location for a look at the items on offer and to purchase.

Bret "Banana" Michaels previously performed the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, "Sweet Home Alabama", Elvis Presley's “A Little Less Conversation”, Billy Ray Cyrus' “Achy Breaky Heart”, and Bill Withers' “Lean On Me”.