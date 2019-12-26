BRET MICHAELS Named Special Guest Of Honor At Marquis New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop

New York get ready! Poison frontman Bret Michaels will bring his extremely successful Unbroken World Tour for an insane New Year’s Eve party on December 31st 2019. Being that Bret was recently awarded humanitarian of the year, the decision was made to bring him in as a special guest of honor for the Marriott Marquis Times Square Ball Drop. Further details, including ticket info, can be found here.

Leading up to New Year's Eve, Bret Michaels has the following solo shows booked:

December

27 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

28 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

29 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Verona, NY

30 - Six String Grill & Stage - Foxborough, MA

Bret Michaels' team has released the video below, stating: "We are excited to share this first ever, never-seen-before English and Spanish version of 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn'. An awesome example of music being the universal language, bringing all together and calming our souls.

"It all happened at the amazing Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana - which we hear may also be getting a rocking new suite sometime soon. Check out the unbelievable harmonies of Bret with the American Idol singers in the video: Ace Young, Jeremiah Richey, Diana DeGarmo, James Durbin, Brandon Rogers and Elena Lansen."

Coming in early 2020, Bret Michaels will release Bret Michaels Unbroken: My Life In Pictures & Stories which will feature select photos and stories collected over his 35+ year extraordinary career. The book is available for pre-order now at shopbretmichaels.com.

Stay tuned for additional information and updates. Ship date for the book is early 2020, specific date yet to be determined. Artwork / format and price subject to change.