BRET MICHAELS On The Future On Touring - "The Dream Is It Goes Back To The Old Normal"; Video

Poison singer Bret Michaels spoke to TMZ about the future of concerts and sporting events, saying he's willing to strike a balance and compromise, as long as it's safe.

In the clip below, Bret talks about compromise and respect in crowds instead of fans losing it in a mosh pit. He also has a special message for essential workers and people on the front lines.

Michaels has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, entitled Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, available now.

With a blend of Hardcopy Digital and Digital E-Book - and a never-before-seen Audio/Visual Biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images - the Auto-Scrap-Ography is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the Coronavirus.

Containing never-before-seen, timestamped photographs and untold stories, Michaels makes a “real, sincere deep dive through the moments of impact - with pictures to prove it.”

The book is available in both e-book as well as hardcover formats, and can be ordered at ShopBretMichaels.com.

The ultimate underdog story, Auto-Scrap-Ography provides a humorous, real and raw inside look at Michaels’ journey through highs and lows, and how he overcame every adversity life has thrown in his way: From his extremely humble beginnings, growing up in a small Pennsylvania town and learning to rise up in the face of adversity, battling a life-threatening illness daily as a type one juvenile diabetic; to the massive success as a solo artist and with Poison; to rocketing to the top of the music world, reality TV, and entrepreneurial branding; to the causes closest to his heart: his charitable and philanthropic efforts around the world; And continuing through present day, as Michaels is revealed as the fan favorite, Banana on Fox Television’s hit show The Masked Singer.

Auto-Scrap-Ography even includes Michaels’ recent personal thoughts as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic - showing how the diabetic rock star has stayed positive during the quarantine while being in the highest risk category for the terrible virus.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of your family is most important,” Michaels said.

“When the May 12th on-sale date was announced back in December 2019, no one knew would be a global pandemic. With the stay at home orders, fans have been clamouring for us to move the release date up - but keeping our workers safe is my highest priority, and it would have been impossible to do that without endangering their lives. I am in the highest risk category and am staying home and following the guidelines - as we all should.”