BRET MICHAELS Performs Solo Track “All I Ever Needed” Acoustically; Video – “This Song Is About True Love”

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has uploaded a new video performing solo track “All I Ever Needed” acoustically.

Michaels had been scheduled to perform aboard The 80s Cruise, but due to the current Coronavirus scare, Bret did not take part in the cruise An official statement reads:

"Unfortunately the Bret Michaels special event performance on March 13 and 14 have been cancelled due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. As of Sunday March 8, 2020 it has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control that cruise ship travel be deferred for those with compromised immune systems. Bret Michaels, a life long Type1 Diabetic, falls under the category of those that run the extreme high risk of contracting this illness. Even if this illness is not contracted by Bret, he runs the risk of being quarantined on the ship with fellow music fans that might fall ill. Once again, being a Type 1 Diabetic, this would pose a problem of having enough insulin and supplies on hand for his survival for an undetermined amount of time.

In addition, out of the concern for his band and crew, he had to make the decision to not perform out of caution for their health and welfare. A few members expressed their concern for contracting the illness and this reason added to Bret’s decision. Bret was looking forward to this engagement and had every intention on giving 100% as he always does to entertain the fans that have looked forward to this experience."

Michaels has since released his own statement on the matter (on March13th):

"First, I would like to say to all of the incredible Family Friends fans that decided to continue on The 80s Cruise, it is with my deepest apologies that I was unable to attend this year, as it came with much debate and thought.

As many of you know, I am a Type One Insulin-Dependent Diabetic. What many of you may not know is that diabetes causes an extremely compromised immune system. My doctor and diabetic specialist ordered me to wait this out, as I was at the highest of the high risk categories for contracting the virus, as stated by the CDC. Even if I did not contract the Coronavirus, if we got quarantined at sea, there is a good chance that the insulin and supplies onboard would have run out without a re-supply...

I promise you, I try to get the real facts, and do not buy into media frenzy hyper pandemic, but this is a serious virus with little information so far on what you can do if you're in a high-risk category or any category...

I look forward to seeing all of you at a show, or we will find a great party at a resort or on land to celebrate ...I hope you all enjoyed the cruise as best as you could, and I will see you soon!

"Much love and respect."