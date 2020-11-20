BRET MICHAELS Purchases Calabasas Estate For $4.8 Million - "This Property Was A Unique Find"; Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Times is reporting that Bret Michaels is making moves in the Conejo Valley. A month after selling his Mediterranean-style home in Westlake Village, the rock star just shelled out $4.8 million for a custom house in Calabasas.

His new place is a major upgrade, as the 6,000-square-foot home sits on half an acre with what Michaels calls “one of the best views I’ve ever seen in California.”

“This property was a unique find,” Michaels said. “When you walk in and look out almost any window, you get a view of the entire valley almost to the ocean.”

The home is in the guard-gated Oaks of Calabasas community, and for extra privacy, it boasts a second set of gates as well. Inside, two stories of living spaces pair wide-plank wood floors with white walls and clean lines.

(Photo - Jeff Elson)