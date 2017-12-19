BRIAN TICHY Streams "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town", "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" From Merry Tichmas Album

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Billy Idol, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Gilby Clarke, Pride & Glory) has released an 11-track instrumental Christmas album, Merry Tichmas. A solo project in every sense of the word, all instruments were recorded, performed and produced by Brian Tichy.

Although, one special guest does make an appearance: Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Black Country Communion, Dream Theater, Billy Idol) plays piano, keyboards and bells of festivity on "The Little Drummer Boy".

Ahead of Santa's arrival, Tichy has shared a pair of tracks, the first being "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town". Check it out below as the talk box leads the way.

The second is an updated take on the Dr. Seuss classic "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

"Having fun with big drum sounds and '70s guitar vibes," says Brian. "Lots of sleigh bells, lots of guitar color, not too heavy and no loss of festivity in the overdriven rock!"

Order your copy of Merry Tichmas now, on CD or digital download, at BrianTichy.com or Pledge Music.

Tracklisting:

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

"Winter Wonderland"

"You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch"

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"The Christmas Song"

"It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

"A Holly Jolly Christmas"

"The Little Drummer Boy"

"Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"O Come, All Ye Faithful"