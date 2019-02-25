BRICK BY BRICK Release Music Video For "Bar Is Open" Featuring MUNICIPAL WASTE Vocalist TONY FORESTA

New York hardcore heavyweights Brick By Brick - featuring Mike Valente (Guitars), Andy Parsons (Bass), Ray Mazzola (Vocals, also of Full Blown Chaos) and James Muller (Drums) - released their seventh studio album, Hive Mentality, on February 22nd via Upstate Records.

Today, in celebration of the album's release, the band have revealed a music video for their raucous new track "Bar Is Open", featuring guest vocals by Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste and Iron Reagan. The video, directed by Kim Cangemi, features Brick By Brick and pals Mitts (formerly of Madball) and Jimmy Gestapo (Murphy's Law) enjoying what looks to be the party of the century at their local pub.

Guitarist Mike Valente says about this video, "This music video just depicts a day in the life amongst friends. This is how life should be - carefree and surrounded by loved ones. Sharing good times is what life should be about. The filming came naturally and captured these animals in their natural habitat."

Vocalist Ray Mazzola adds, "'Bar is Open' is the sonic embodiment of the band and our lifestyle. Life is meant to be lived and enjoyed. Live hard, love hard and party hard with our friends and family. The song has its own energy and is a pure personification of the raging spirit in all of us. If you're bored with life, you're living wrong."

Born out of Troy, NY's infamous hardcore scene, Brick By Brick have relentlessly cultivated their reputation as a staple force of hybrid hardcore metal. Solidifying and reviving their sound in recent years with the addition of Ray Mazzolla on vocals, the band's perspective is fresh with formidable intent.

Raising a massive middle finger to the establishment, the band's new album, Hive Mentality, is a battle cry to all that is wrong with the world, yet signifying that all is right with heavy music convergence. Epitomizing the tone of the title track "Hive Mentality", track guest Jessica Pimentel (Alekhine's Gun vocalist, Orange is the New Black actress) seethes "Get the fuck out of the way or get trampled," with a ranting rage. Based upon true events, track five, entitled "Bar Is Open", sums up Brick By Brick flawlessly in their declaration of, "We live to drink/We love to fight/We bring the party/Rage through the night." That statement is further emphasized by none other than guest vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan). The Acacia Strain's Vincent Bennet further exudes the savagery of Hive Mentality with his vocal spot on "In The Ruins", before the album reaches its apex with a blistering rendition of Motörhead's "Iron Fist", a sonically heated kick like a belt of Jack that Lemmy himself would have savored and tipped his hat to.

Produced by Jason Bourdeau, Hive Mentality was recorded at Overit Media in Albany NY, with mastering by legendary Alan Douches of West West Side Music.

Brick By Brick brings one metal riff after another, interwoven with slamming breakdowns and a relentlessly rhythmic battering. Hive Mentality transcends beyond genres - it embraces the angst within each soul from any heavy music scene and brings solace to every metalhead, muscle head, hardcore kid, and old school punk who's been internally bleeding and eternally screaming in defiance.

Tracklisting:

“Hive Mentality” featuring Jessica Pimental (Alekhine’s Gun/actress)

“Bad Sign”

“Toe To Toe”

“Battleground”

“Bar Is Open” featuring Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste/Iron Reagan)

“Never To Wake”

“In The Ruins” featuring Vincent Bennett (The Acacia Strain)

“Slave To The Grind” (Skid Row cover)

“Iron Fist” (Motörhead cover)

"In The Ruins":

“Hive Mentality” video:

(Photo by: Jim Wertman)