BRIGHTON ROCK - Live Video Of "Hangin' High And Dry" From Hamilton Show Posted

Canadian rockers Brighton Rock performed at Hamilton Studio in Hamilton, Ontario on April 28th. Check out video of the song "Hangin' High And Dry" from the show below.

Brighton Rock played a one-off show in Toronto, Ontario on Friday, November 13th, 2015 at the Rockpile. Fan-filmed video of “Assault Attack”, a song the band hasn’t performed in over 25 years, can be viewed below.

Prior to the show, guitarist Greg Fraser posted the following message:

"I see a lot of reviews from concerts regarding the 'older' bands saying they no longer hit the high notes, they tune down, not the original members using backing tapes, etc. Well, come and see the BR show on Friday the 13th of November and you'll see the original members who still don't tune down, or use backing tapes, and yes, Gerald McGhee can still hit all the notes. It will be a night of no bullshit kick ass Rock N' Roll, warts and all!"