BRING ME THE HORIZON Release "Sugar Honey Ice & Tea" Music Video

Fresh from their monumental performance at Glastonbury Festival and headline Radio One Big Weekend, Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for the next single from their now silver, #1 album amo, entitled "Sugar Honey Ice & Tea". Watch below:

The Sheffield-based 5-piece have been making their mark globally on mainstream music over the past few years; 2019 alone saw them nominated for a Grammy, scoring a #1 album with amo in 17 markets and their album That’s The Spirit has now been streamed over a billion times making it platinum.