Britain's HER DESPAIR Streaming New Song "Valentine's Mourning"

British goth metal band Her Despair have released their new track "Valentine's Mourning". The song is taken from their upcoming release Mournography, which will be released later this month.

The band commented: “Valentine’s Mourning” is as much a display of adoration to the punk rock of the 2000’s as to the gothic music of the 1980’s. Veering more towards romance than repentance, we wanted to showcase a song which is more upbeat than usual. A faint light in the approaching dark."

Listen to the song below:

Her Despair, formed in 2015, began as a solo project with the release of debut album Hymns For The Hopeless. Showcasing the melodramatic sound and aesthetic of gothic music with the accessibility of punk and the stylings of heavy metal, the solo studio project has subsequently evolved into the current full lineup. With nods toward fellow countrymen The Sisters Of Mercy and Paradise Lost, to bands such as HIM and Rammstein, the band create their own unique twist on the styles that they are influenced by.

Mournography, the brand new follow-up EP and first as a full-fledged band, was recently completed by the band with Matt Bew at Whitehouse Studios (Reading, UK), and is described as such: “Mournography is an exploration into the mysteries of tragedy, blasphemy, death, and love; both literally and figuratively. The mourning of some, the lust of others. These songs praise and pervert the Word of God simultaneously: providing a deeply unsettling spiritual experience set to a bleak backdrop of melancholia.”

From their location in Berkshire UK, the band is set to unleash new convocations upon locations which have included London, Oxford, Bournemouth and Reading. Continuing to expand their fan base throughout live performances, clouds of smoke and lights theatrically immerse the audience, providing a perfect setting to experience the compelling material.