Britain’s WRAITH To Release Revelation Album In August; Guests Include PETE WAY, TONY MILLS And More

British hard rock band Wraith will release their new album, Revelation, on August 4th via Ice Rain Records/Cargo Records. Revelation is produced and mixed by legend Neil Kernon (Dokken, Queensrÿche, Shy) and mastered by Andy Sneap (Accept, Kreator, Machine Head, Megadeth).

Peter Way (UFO) is co-writer on “Under The Hammer” and this song was mixed by Mike Fraser (Whitesnake, David Coverdale, Blue Murder). The album artwork was made by Tristan Greatrex (UFO, Vinnie Moore, Michael Schenker).

Tracklisting:

“Lifeline”

“Dream Steeler”

“Into The Fire”

“Under The Hammer”

“Leaving Me Again”

“No Respect”

“Invasion”

“Revelation”

“Human Eater”

“Hunted” (Bonus Track)

Guests on the album include Pete Way (bass - UFO), Kim Nielsen (bass - Phantom Blue, Asia), Steevi Jaimz (backing vocals - Tigertailz), Tony Mills (backing vocals - Shy, T.N.T).

Wraith is:

Ryan Coggin - Vocals

Gregg Russell - Guitars (Concrete Sox, ex-Deuce, Tigertailz)

Dieter Schänzer - Guitars

Jay Graham - Drums (Ravenscreed, Tony Iommi)