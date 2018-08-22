BROKEN HOPE Guitarist JEREMY WAGNER To Release New Horror Novel, Rabid Heart

Founding father and current member of renowned death metal band BROKEN HOPE and author of Barnes & Noble Top 10 Paperback Bestseller The Armageddon Chord, Jeremy Wagner, will release his new horror novel, Rabid Heart - a novel about the depth of undying love in the midst of a zombie apocalypse - available internationally in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, Digital, and Audio formats on October 3rd via the Afraid Horror Imprint of Riverdale Avenue Books.

Synopsis:

How far would you go for love when all you love is DEAD?

Six months after the Necro Rabies pandemic turned the world into hordes of rabid undead known as "Cujos," 21-year-old Rhonda Driscoll discovers her zombified fiancé, Brad, in her old hometown. Fearing that her Marine Colonel father will kill undead Brad, Rhonda flees, taking a road-trip with Brad in tow in hopes of starting a new life in a frightening and uncertain world complicated by numerous perils, pure horror, and unconditional love.

Rabid Heart author Jeremy Wagner says, "I had a solid draft of Rabid Heart cooling for a while as I worked on some other projects for a couple years. Once I came back to revise and polish Rabid Heart, I fell hard for it all over again and knew I had something special. I love f-ed up stories... I write f-ed up things. My style of fiction and my personal tastes in what I read all leans towards really dark fiction and usually has protagonists who go through hell - there's a lot of that in Rabid Heart. The things that my main character Rhonda Driscoll goes through might fit in nicely with say, McCarthy's The Road pairing with 28 Days Later or Romero's Day of the Dead. I hope you all enjoy the ride.

"Thanks to Lori Perkins and Afraid/Riverdale Avenue Books for really getting behind this novel and making me an offer I couldn't refuse. Watch for Afraid/Riverdale Avenue Books to also re-release my first novel, The Armageddon Chord, in December. Thanks for reading! Support horror fiction!"

(Rabid Heart cover design by Claudio Bergamin (Judas Priest, Nocturnal Rites, Rata Blanca), Jeremy Wagner photo by Gene Ambo)