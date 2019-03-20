BROKEN HOPE’s JEREMY WAGNER To Appear At 14th Annual Texas Frightmare Weekend

Texas Frightmare Weekend has announced the addition of author and musician Jeremy Wagner to its already stacked list of guest appearances. Author Jeremy Wagner - who will appear at the event on May 4th - is an award-nominated novelist who has also written hundreds of lyrics and songs spanning several albums with his internationally-recognized death-metal band, Broken Hope.

Texas Frightmare Weekend, presented by Arrow Video, takes place annually in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex - this year from May 3rd-5th, 2019. True to their tagline - "The Southwest's Premier Horror Convention" - Texas Frightmare Weekend's goal is to provide fans with an unrivaled experience by celebrating all aspects of genre films. Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. Texas Frightmare Weekend is also extremely proud to have featured the rising talents of many Texas "Frightmakers" in screenings, panel discussions and Q & A's.

Texas Frightmare Weekend draws thousands of attendees annually and has hosted genre legends such as Brad Dourif, Danny Trejo, George A. Romero, Clive Barker, Malcom McDowell, Robert Englund, John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, Cary Elwes and hundreds more.

This year, Texas Frightmare Weekend will host the likes of Jenna Jameson, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Meat Loaf, Bruce Campbell, Scott Ian, Robert Englund, Sam Raimi, and many more.

Jeremy Wagner says, "I'm super-psyched to be a guest at Texas Frightmare Weekend on May 4th! I'm delighted to return to Dallas for the first time in several years. I'll be there with Rabid Heart, all of my other published books and Broken Hope albums to sign - along with some other horrifically cool things. Also, I'll have the brand new rebooted/revised special edition of The Armageddon Chord available at Texas Frightmare Weekend before it's available in stores! This year's lineup at Texas Frightmare Weekend promises to be epic and massive with Tim Curry, Robert Englund, Bruce Campbell, Halloween cast members, Anthrax dudes, and so much more. Huge thanks to Loyd and Texas Frightmare Weekend for having me. See you there!"

Tickets available at this location.