BROKENRAIL Release “Creatures” Single

The new album from one of the most exciting young metal acts on the scene today, Alabama’s BrokenRail, is nearly ready for release, but thankfully fans won’t have to wait any longer for a first taste of what’s in store. The band has just released “Creatures,” the album’s first single, a brutally heavy slab of guitar-driven fury that showcases the band’s stellar musicianship as well as the powerful voice of BR frontman Blake Clawson. Produced by Joseph McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Bad Wolves), “Creatures” perfectly encapsulates the passion and creativity of this incredible band who have poured their heart and soul into this new album.

Clawson shares these thoughts about the new single and forthcoming album “We couldn’t be more excited for the future of BrokenRail. The upcoming album not only redefines our sound but it also tells a story of the evolution of this band. We decided to lead with ‘Creatures’ for the first single as it is one of the heavier songs on the album and we felt that energy was important to lay the groundwork moving forward. The timing couldn’t be more perfect since it’s just in time for Halloween, our favorite holiday, as well as the 12-year anniversary of the band. We ran with this theme by adding in the horror element for the music video and we’re so proud of the final product our director Alan put together. We were given exclusive access to the Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction in North Alabama along with some of their amazing artists and every single person involved was just wonderful! It’s also one of the creepiest places we’ve been to after dark. We’re excited to bring you ‘Creatures’ and ultimately this entire album. I think you’re really going to like it!"

The band’s full-length album, Beautiful Chaos, will be available on digital, CD and limited-edition colored vinyl starting November 13.

Tracklisting:

“Beautiful Chaos”

“Nightmare”

“California”

“Demon In Disguise”

“Creatures”

“On My Own”

“Patterns”

“Never Be The Same”

“The Haunted”

“Reignite”

"Creatures" video: