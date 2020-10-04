BROKENRAIL Unleash New Single / Video "The Hate"

Birmingham, AL based BrokenRail has released the official music video for their new single, "The Hate". Written and recorded during the lockdowns, "The Hate" not only introduces an all new era of BrokenRail, but captures the raw emotion of being left behind in a world trapped with panic, chaos, unrest, uncertainty, and anxiety. It reflects the current state of the world facing lockdown, financial insecurity, social unrest, and the overall experience of living through a global pandemic. We must come together and accept our differences and find the common ground amongst us. United we are strong, divided we fall.

"When writing 'The Hate' we really wanted the song to not only showcase the abilities of each of our members, but to also reflect all of the negative emotion worldwide stemming from the virus and the lockdowns it caused. We feel between the song itself, and the video we created, we truly captured a snapshot of the current state of the world as COVID-19 helped fan the flames and fuel the fires of hate across our Earth. We hope you enjoy the new direction and we're thrilled to bring you the new album later this year!" - Blake Clawson (lead vocalist)