Brooklyn’s BEAST MODULUS To Release Being At The End Of March

Brooklyn, NY's own grooving math metallers Beast Modulus are primed and ready to release new album Being on March 30th. New track "Barnburner" is streaming below.

Building upon the grooving math metal of 2015's self-titled EP, Beast Modulus has turned the sonic fury up to 11 and created six songs of unmitigated intensity and undeniable groove on Being, a release that is sure to please fans of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Coalesce, Keelhaul, and Mastodon.

Being was recorded and mixed by Anthony Lopardo and Ray Marte at Westfall Recording Company. The album was mastered by Carl Saff. Guitar solos on "Everything's Shocking" come courtesy of Timo Ellis (Netherlands) and Nick Lee (Moon Tooth). Additional gang vocals by Anthony Lopardo and Raymond Marte.

Tracklisting:

“Twrk”

“Accustomed To Dysfunction”

“Barnburner”

“Skeleton Key”

“Running Backwards”

“Everything’s Shocking”

“Barnburner”:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://beastmodulus.bandcamp.com/album/being" href="http://beastmodulus.bandcamp.com/album/being">BEING by Beast Modulus</a>

(Photo by: Neil Connolly)