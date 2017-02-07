Brooklyn’s CANDIRIA Announce Hometown Show

February 7, 2017, 7 minutes ago

Hot on the heels of a successful West Coast run of dates, Brooklyn's Candiria aren't slowing down. The band has announced a hometown show. Candiria will play the Knitting Factory in their native borough on Thursday, March 16th. Moon Tooth will serve as direct support. Tickets here.

The band will announce major summer tour plans shortly, so stay tuned.

On Friday, February 3rd, Candiria performed live at The Blue Lamp in Sacramento, California. Check out exclusive video from the show below, courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

