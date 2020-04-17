BROTHER FIRETRIBE Release Lyric Video For New Single "Bring On The Rain" Feat. NIGHTWISH Guitarist EMPPU VUORINEN; New Album Title Revealed

Finnish hard rockers, Brother Firetribe, have released more new material from their upcoming album: after the energetic "Rock In The City" (listen below) the band now presents an emotional and powerful single, "Bring On The Rain".

"'Bring On The Rain' is one of the first songs we wrote and recorded for the upcoming album. The music and the melody are passionate and intense, and so is the lyrical content: it’s all about that deep physical longing that simply drives you up the walls", singer Pekka Heino explains.

The new single is released together with a beautiful lyric video, inspired by the nostalgia of old-fashioned drive-in cinemas. "Bring On The Rain" also symbolizes the beginning and the end: it was one of the first songs recorded for the album, but at the same time it was also one of the last featuring Emppu Vuorinen, who together with the group decided it was time for him to leave his active role in the band due to his busy schedule with Nightwish.

"As the song was recorded in the early stages of the album making process, Emppu is there on the guitar, playing as only he can. It was quite some time after that when - based on ongoing scheduling challenges - we decided it’s only fair for everyone involved for him to step down from the role of the guitarist of Brother Firetribe", Heino says.

Emppu himself states the following: "Little did I know that this song would be one of the last songs I’d record with the band when I was laying down the track. I’m as proud of the result as I am of all the other songs we ever did. This band will always be special to me, just like my friendship with the guys. On with the show!"

Brother Firetribe are now happy to announce the name of their new album: it will be called Feel The Burn. Due to the current world events the release date has been postponed and is now September 18, but the band will still be releasing more new material before the arrival of the awaited fifth record.

Brother Firetribe are:

Pekka Heino - vocals

Roope Riihijärvi - guitar

Jason Flinck - bass

Tomppa Nikulainen - drums

Hannes Pirilä - keyboards