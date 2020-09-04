BROTHER FIRETRIBE Streaming New Single "Chariot Of Fire"

Modern melodic rockers, Brother Firetribe, will release their fifth album, Feel The Burn, on September 18. The new single, "Chariot Of Fire", is available for streaming below.

"It always pays off to stick to your guns. 'Chariot Of Fire' is a song that fought its way to become a Brother Firetribe song", singer Pekka Heino says. "We knew we had a chorus, but the rest was fluffy at its best. Jimmy (Westerlund, the producer) stepped up and put the meat around what we thought was great. The vibe of the song demanded a story about the desire to break the old patterns: it's about 'you-and-me-against-the-world', about the change for the better, an 'all in the name of love' kinda thing. And that's what we first scribbled on pieces of paper when started working on the lyrics. Ok, the title came from the movie, but Vangelis played no part in this one! Sadly", Heino laughs.

The Finnish rock band has been keeping a secret all summer long and has only recently revealed glimpses on social media of what they've been up to: the music video for "Night Drive" will live on as "the Night Drive dude" makes a comeback in an epic short film the band has been shooting. The script of the film has been inspired by the upcoming album, Feel The Burn, and by the music of Brother Firetribe. The lineup consists of established Finnish actors and, of course, Pekka Heino. The short film will be released later this fall.

Tracklisting:

"I Salute You"

"Arianne"

"Night Drive"

"Chariot Of Fire"

"Bring On The Rain"

"Love Is A Beautiful Lie"

"Ticking Away"

"Battle Ground"

"Candle In The Window"

"Rock In The City"

"Night Drive" video:

"Bring On The Rain" video:

Brother Firetribe are:

Pekka Heino - vocals

Roope Riihijärvi - guitar

Jason Flinck - bass

Tomppa Nikulainen - drums

Hannes Pirilä - keyboards