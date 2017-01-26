BRUCE DICKINSON's Scream For Me Sarajevo Documentary - Official Trailer Streaming

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson visited Sarajevo in December 2015 in order to finish shooting the documentary Scream For Me Sarajevo. The central theme of the film is the show Bruce and his solo band played in Sarajevo in 1994 while the city was under siege. The movie was produced by Prime Time Productions, based in Sarajevo.

Scream For Me Sarajevo received its world premier at the 22nd edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina in August 2016; a commercial release should occur before the end of 2017. The official trailer can be seen below.