BRUCE DICKINSON Talks Battle With Throat Cancer And Getting A Clean Bill Of Health - "The Advances Now Are Incredible In Terms Of Specific Therapies Now" (Video)

Speaking with Finland's Syöpäjärjestöt, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson discussed his battle with throat cancer. Dickinson was given a clean bill of health in May 2015 following nine weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Dickinson: "My oncologist said to me - because I went on Google and researched everything... it was, like, 'Ahhh! My God! It's Stage 3! Next thing is Stage 4 and then it's a coffin.' And he went, 'Calm down. It's an academic way of classifying cancers.' He said, 'Honestly, I'd rather have Stage 3 of your cancer than Stage 1 of lung cancer.' And I went, 'Oh, okay.' I mean, my father died of lung cancer and it wasn't very pleasant in his last days, although he was still up and about and functioning up to the last two or three days, really. The advances now, particularly in something like cancer, are incredible in terms of gene therapies and specific therapies now. So, I think, over the course of the next five to 10 years, the advances are going to be immense for those difficult-to-treat cancers."

None