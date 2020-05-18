BRUCE DICKINSON – Wife PADDY BOWDEN Dies In “Tragic Accident”

Paddy Bowden, wife of Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson, has died in a “tragic accident.”

Dickinson says in an official statement: "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson and Bowden married in 1990 and reports indicated the couple separated in 2018. Dickinson recently has been living in France with his girlfriend, fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

Sons Austin and Griffin are musicians in their own right, with Austin singing for Shvpes and Austin the vocalist for As Lions.

BraveWords sends its best to the Dickinson and Bowden families.