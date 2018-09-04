BRUCE KULICK And THOMAS ZWIJSEN Perform Acoustic Rendition Of KISS Classic "Forever"; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen has release his seventh solo album, Nylon Metal. The double CD contains 26 acoustic arrangements of metal and rock songs by Iron Maiden, KISS, Metallica, Deep Purple, Helloween, Led Zeppelin, Dream Theater, and many more. A new video featuring Thomas and Bruce Kulick performing an acoustic rendition of the KISS song "Forever" can be found below.

Guest musicians on the album are (ex)members of KISS and Iron Maiden, respectively Bruce Kulick and Blaze Bayley.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" (Ennio Moricone)

"Future World" (Helloween)

"2 Minutes To Midnight" (Iron Maiden)

"Forever" (KISS) ft. Bruce Kulick

"Eye Of The Tiger" (Survivor)

"Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" (Iron Maiden)

"Hollow Years" (Dream Theater)

"Renegade" (Hammerfall)

"The Unforgiven II" (Metallica)

"Four Lanes Of Chaos" (Original)

"Twisted Mind" (Avantasia)

"Soldier Of Fortune" (Deep Purple)

"The Final Countdown" (Europe)

CD 2:

"Where Eagles Dare" (Iron Maiden)

"Temple Of The King" (Rainbow)

"Lightning Strikes Twice" (Iron Maiden) ft.Blaze Bayley

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)

"The Wickerman" (Iron Maiden)

"All My Love" (Led Zeppelin)

"Want You Bad" (The Offspring)

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie)

"Living After Midnight" (Judas Priest)

"Definitely Doable" (Original)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Eagle Fly Free" (Helloween)

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS)

"Forever" video:

"Burn" video:

"Lightning Strikes Twice" video:

Preview:

Trailer:

All songs are arranged by Thomas Zwijsen in his characteristic style, playing all essential melodies simultaneously on his Ortega signature guitar.

With his arrangements Zwijsen obtained over 20 million YouTube views and is now close to reaching 100,000 subscribers. He has played over 500 concerts in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East.