BRUCE KULICK Performs "The Christmas Waltz" In New Holiday Video

"Here’s Lisa and I with our 2018 Holiday Greeting for you all to enjoy. 'The Christmas Waltz', one of my faves done BK style," says former KISS, and current Grand Funk Railroad guitarist Bruce Kulick. "Happy Holidays from our house to yours."

Earlier this year, Bruce Kulick and his solo band, featuring Todd Kerns on lead vocals and guitar, Zach Throne on bass / vocals and Brent Fitz on drums / vocals, performed aboard the KISS Kruise VIII. Fan-filmed video of the group doing "Jungle" and "Heart Of Chrome" can be seen below:

(Photo by TourBusLive.com)