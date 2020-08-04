BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Drummer MAX WEINBERG Joins JAMEY JASTA, BEN WEINMAN And Others For Cover Of MISFITS "Earth A.D."; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night has released their latest clip (see below), along with the following message:

"We got three of New Jersey's most talented hoagies plus a Connecticut Hatebreed in King Danzig's Court to assemble to form the punk supergroup you had no idea you needed. This is Max Weinberg, as in Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band/Late Night With Conan O'Brien-fame Max Weinberg playing a goddamn Misfits cover. What an absolute dream.

"This is our 16th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

The cover below features:

- Max Weinberg (Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Late Night With Conan O'Brien)

- Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance, Frank Iero And The Future Violents, LeATHERMØUTH)

- Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Suicidal Tendencies)

- Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, Jasta)

- Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall