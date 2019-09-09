BUCKCHERRY Guitarist STEVIE D Demos The Les Paul '50s Standard; Video

Buckcherry guitarist Stevie D picked up the guitar in 8th grade and developed an early interest in ’70s and '80s rock. Not long after, he began studying the riffs of Jimi Hendrix, Angus Young and Jimmy Page.

Stevie recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles, California to check out the brand new Les Paul '50s Standard model from Gibson's Original Collection.

The new Les Paul Standard returns to the classic design that made it relevant, played and loved -- shaping sound across generations and genres of music. It pays tribute to Gibson's Golden Era of innovation and brings authenticity back to life.

Buckcherry continues to tour in support of their new album, Warpaint. The band's next show is September 13th in Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre. To view their complete live itinerary, visit this location.