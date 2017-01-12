BUCKCHERRY To Headline NAMMJAM 2017

The "hottest ticket during NAMM" returns for its 8th year with live music performances by Buckcherry, Like A Storm, Doll Skin, Hillbilly Herald and Vital Noise. Produced by Delve Texas and benefiting the House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation, the January 20th event will be "under the stars" on the property of the new House Of Blues Anaheim, at the Anaheim Garden Walk (two blocks from the Anaheim Convention Center).



Note that a NAMM show badge is not required to attend, this event is open to the public. NAMMJAM 2017 will feature a Silent Auction of a large and diverse selection of items such as: music memorabilia, autographed guitars, original art, music-related products, signed prints and much, much more.

Further details can be found on Facebook; tickets available at this location.