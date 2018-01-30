BUDDERSIDE Announce Winter U.S. Tour Dates With L.A. GUNS

Emerging heavy rockers Budderside have made a huge name for themselves in their native Los Angeles and beyond, and plan to spread their wings even further this winter with several new U.S. tour dates reaching the east coast.



Continuing on the success of their recent shows in Las Vegas and Anaheim, Budderside will head back out on the road with L.A. Guns beginning February 8th in Jacksonville, FL. The tour will visit several more eastern U.S. cities, coming to an end in the Midwestern city of Harrah, OK on March 2nd (this last show will not feature L.A. Guns). See below for all confirmed tour dates.



Frontman Patrick Stone says: "Yes, yes, OH YESSSSSS!!!! Feeling a bit bona fide. We've been on the road with L.A. Guns almost five of the last eight months. Extremely psyched to hit cities we played during our summer and fall tours again, along with some new ones. Both bands are on fire, don't miss this show!"

Dates:

February

8 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

9 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

11 to 2/16 - Monsters of Rock Cruise

19 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

21 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

23 - Malden, MA - Mixx 360 Nightlife

24 - Reading, PA - Reverb

25 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

March

2 - Harrah, OK - The State Theatre (*NO L.A. Guns)