BUDDERSIDE Team Up With L.A. GUNS For US Summer Tour

Budderside, the electric, eclectic, itinerant SoCal rock’n’rollers will tour the US this summer with the legendary L.A. Guns, to form a dynamite package guaranteed to loosen the shackles on audiences nationwide.

“Our dream keeps coming true,” says Patrick Stone, Budderside’s effusive frontman and all-round raconteur. “First Lemmy signed us to Motörhead Music, we toured Europe, we played the Wacken Festival and now we get to tour with L.A. Guns, who we’ve been fans of since we were kids. It is surreal! It is extremely exciting! And you will NOT be disappointed.”

Budderside’s story, one of dreams, dedication, survival, struggle and eventual success makes them a people’s band through and through. Band members came from different parts of the US: bass player Stoneman from New Hampshire, drummer Rich Sacco from Buffalo, and guitar player and vocalist Patrick Stone from Northern California.

The band’s eponymous debut album articulates their journey via a series of engaging, raging and rocking songs, including their latest video cut “Genocide”. The album even features guest appearances by Phil Campbell of Motörhead on guitar, and Katja Rieckermann of Lady Gaga and Rod Stewart on sax.

Recently, the band have also been delving into some deeper, darker and even heavier pockets for material, some of which fans will get to hear on this forthcoming tour.

“Our strength as a family, and love for our music enabled us to hit rock bottom and bounce,” says Stone, “and that momentum to catapult us all the way to the top.”

Tour dates:

June

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

15 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar

16 - Austin, TX - Texas Mist

17 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club

18 - Harrah, OK - The State Theater

22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

23 - Bonita Springs, FL - Sanjan Theater

24 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre

26 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

28 - Memphis, TN - Rockhouse Live

29 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom

30 - Hazard, KY - The Forum

July

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos Concert Hall

3 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s Summer Stage

5 - Heath, OH - Muddy Creek Saloon

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

8 - Savanna, IL - Poopy’s Pub

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

29 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

30 - Reading, PA - The Reverb

August

1 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s

6 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

More shows are being added.