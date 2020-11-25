BUDDERSIDE Teases New Single “Zen”

Southern California rock ‘n’ rollers Budderside have released a teaser for their new single, “Zen”. The single will be out December 4.

The band states: “We went all the way to Tokyo, Japan to bring an authentic experience to our fans. When I think of Zen, I imagine monks, bonsai trees, waterfalls, and temples. The idea of going there was intoxicating. While the song was actually written in a complete state of Zen, it reaches out to those who are unable to find it. Our demons that chase us are always in the way. We must find a way to escape them to find inner peace. ‘Zen’ finds us being seduced by desire and lured into a den of evil, where from there is no escape. The nightmare of Kuchisake-onna, Kappa, Rokurokubi and Gashadokuro come to life before your very eyes. Directed by Erik Bishop.”

Signed by Lemmy, himself, Budderside is as real as it gets. Poised to release their second album, Spiritual Violence, produced by the legendary Jay Baumgardner, this band is ready to explode worldwide. Fresh back from Japan, where shooting the first video to the new chapter, we dive into the spiritual, with a supersonic sound, the band evolving far beyond their debut. Spiritual Violence has a clear message, further ingraining an emotional attachment to already unforgettable songs. Guest appearances by Motörhead guitar player - Phil Campbell and Butcher Babies lead singer - Carla Harvey, The Musyca Choir and many more, this album takes your soul to explore and remind why you first fell in love with music to begin with. Along with playing for 80K screaming fans at Wacken Open Air, twice, the band has performed alongside Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Steel Panther, Judas Priest and more.

(Photo by: @mathiasfau)