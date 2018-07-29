BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman MATT TUCK Talks Electronic Elements On New Album - "It Just Adds A Bit Of A Movie Soundtrack Feel To A Lot Of The Songs"

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck and drummer Jason Bowld recently spoke with Sophie K at Scuzz TV about the band's new album. Check out the interview below.

Bullet For My Valentine recently released the third in a series of "making of" videos for their new album, Gravity, out now via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm Records. Watch below:

Gravity marks BFMV's first album release under the Search And Destroy/ Spinefarm Records banner. It aptly sees the band rewriting its own future - finding new ways to invent heavy noise and remaining unshackled by the legacy that comes with being masters of its trade. The four musicians have stretched their creative wings like never before, delicately balancing film score electronica and icy synths in their trademark hellfire of hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Leap Of Faith"

"Over It"

"Letting You Go"

"Not Dead Yet"

"The Very Last Time"

"Piece Of Me"

"Under Again"

"Gravity"

"Coma"

"Don’t Need You"

"Breathe Underwater"

BFMV will be joined by We Came As Romans and Bad Omens on the September and October dates, which runs from September 13th through October 16th. The band will also appear at two premiere fall festivals - RiotFest in September in Chicago and Aftershock on October in Sacramento.

Every ticket purchased online for any of the US dates on the upcoming fall tour will include a copy of Gravity. Go here for additional details and to buy tickets.